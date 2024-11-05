Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Raymond James

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $144.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RVTY. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.87.

RVTY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.22. 348,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,241. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Revvity has a 52-week low of $82.17 and a 52-week high of $128.83.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,807 shares of company stock worth $937,576. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Revvity by 68.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 75,678 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Revvity by 104.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

