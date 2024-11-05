Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Approves Share Buyback Program

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Get Revvity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RVTY

Revvity Price Performance

Revvity Announces Dividend

RVTY stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.82. 2,388,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.11. Revvity has a 1-year low of $82.17 and a 1-year high of $128.83. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,276.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,276.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,807 shares of company stock valued at $937,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.