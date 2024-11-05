Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

Research Frontiers Stock Performance

REFR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. 10,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,009. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

