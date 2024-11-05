Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $1,126.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,260.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.25.

REGN stock opened at $828.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $783.57 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,051.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,040.40.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

