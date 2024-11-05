Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.170-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.17-$4.21 EPS.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

