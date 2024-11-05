Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.36. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Quoin Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:QNRX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,970. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

