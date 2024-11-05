Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $64.99 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.