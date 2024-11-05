QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $149,305.98 and $191.90 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006923 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,636.97 or 1.00154558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012373 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00053116 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00188868 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $95.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.