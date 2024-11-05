QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $499,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,490 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $229,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

