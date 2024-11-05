QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

