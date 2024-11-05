Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. 18,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $145.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.09. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $81,519.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,030. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.