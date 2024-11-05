ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of SDOW opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 303.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 748.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

