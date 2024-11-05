ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

