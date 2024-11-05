PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCH. Bank of America upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

PCH opened at $42.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.14 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 857.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,844,000 after acquiring an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,664,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,913,000 after buying an additional 212,121 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,346,000 after acquiring an additional 304,352 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 521,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

