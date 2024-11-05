Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Issues Earnings Results

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

PSTL traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,066.79%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

