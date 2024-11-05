Porch Group (PRCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of PRCH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. 237,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.98. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRCH

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.