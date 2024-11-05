Pollux Coin (POX) Trading 5.5% Higher This Week

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $429,652.38 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.20 or 0.99834479 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,857.27 or 0.99714078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,705,322 coins and its circulating supply is 40,705,664 coins. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,700,529.855657 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.18377611 USD and is up 7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $498,988.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

