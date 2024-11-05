POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 953375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
POET Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 0.81.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
