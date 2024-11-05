Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $78,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $486.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.55. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $366.91 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

