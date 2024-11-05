Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $34.80 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,177 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 1.3% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $34,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 226.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 133.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $207.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $128.92 and a 12-month high of $215.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.31.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

