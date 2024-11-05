Personalis (PSNL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Personalis has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Personalis has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Personalis from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

