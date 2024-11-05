PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JMBS opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.