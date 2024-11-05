PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of JMBS opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
