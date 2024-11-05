PDS Planning Inc Has $328,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,785,000 after purchasing an additional 210,207 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $35,131,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,399,000 after buying an additional 197,427 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 200,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after acquiring an additional 125,991 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $214.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

EGP opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.23 and a 1-year high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.70%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

