PDS Planning Inc Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 571.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

