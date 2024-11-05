PDS Planning Inc Acquires 43 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $507.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.49 and a 1-year high of $523.34. The firm has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

