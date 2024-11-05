PDS Planning Inc Acquires 176 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $172.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $126.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.36.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

