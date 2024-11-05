PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.61%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $16,921,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,720,061.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,257,400 shares of company stock valued at $135,462,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,268 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 848,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 183,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 654,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 84,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.