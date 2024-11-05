PancakeSwap Price Tops $1.61 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $446.62 million and approximately $23.90 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00002315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,350.29 or 0.99660735 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,257.71 or 0.99527689 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 382,016,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,190,404 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is blog.pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

