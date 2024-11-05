Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Palantir Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,512,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,741,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 297.37 and a beta of 2.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,507,061.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,507,061.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,580,255.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

