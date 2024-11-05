OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $257.34 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,074.71 or 1.00211409 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,047.43 or 1.00171838 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,963,782 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.