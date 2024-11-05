Origin Protocol Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.08 million and $15.22 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol launched on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,409,664,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

