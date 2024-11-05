Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.78. The company had a trading volume of 599,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,219. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The firm has a market cap of $473.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

