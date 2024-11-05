ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $99.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $98.49 and last traded at $98.35, with a volume of 744106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.64.

OKE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,408,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in ONEOK by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 84.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 98,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 45,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

