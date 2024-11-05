ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.22 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 30,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STKS. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

