ODP (ODP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. ODP has set its FY24 guidance at $4.25-5.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.250-5.000 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect ODP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. ODP has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert acquired 3,875 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $99,858.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,858.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

