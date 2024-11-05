Oak Root LLC Sells 226 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Oak Root LLC decreased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Oak Root LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Root LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.52.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.