Notcoin (NOT) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Notcoin has a total market cap of $613.66 million and approximately $91.08 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,958,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,958,349 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,958,349.5629. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00577475 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $84,902,886.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

