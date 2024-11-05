NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 393 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.

KLA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KLA stock traded up $10.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $674.00. 157,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,366. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $495.10 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $741.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $764.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.74 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Profile



KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

