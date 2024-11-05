North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 536 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 347,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,751,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 166,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.28. 247,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,172. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.25. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.67 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

