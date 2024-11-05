North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 18 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,008.41.

LLY stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $799.75. 778,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,394. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $908.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $867.39. The company has a market cap of $759.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

