North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $10.27 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,565,000 after acquiring an additional 582,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $107.04. 955,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,546. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

