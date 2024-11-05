NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $303,065,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,037 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756,792. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

View Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.