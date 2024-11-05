NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.260-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,542. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTST. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

