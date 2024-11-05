Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $766.00 and last traded at $763.87. 542,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,678,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $755.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $326.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $714.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 41,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.06, for a total transaction of $31,536,054.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $64,435.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 41,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.06, for a total transaction of $31,536,054.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $64,435.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,477 shares of company stock worth $160,300,776. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after buying an additional 104,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,214,488,000 after buying an additional 83,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

