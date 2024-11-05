Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0280 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $53,557.83 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

