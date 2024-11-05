Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Trading Up 7.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.52. 72,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 71,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $696.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $309.08 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 67,187 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

