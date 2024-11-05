Natera (NTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.56. The company had a trading volume of 307,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,598. Natera has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $133.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $235,955.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,208.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,783,235.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $235,955.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,208.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,291 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.