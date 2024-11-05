Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 5.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 363,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 484,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
Mullen Automotive Trading Up 3.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.08.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.