Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 5.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 363,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 484,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.08.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

