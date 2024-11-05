Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.91.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

