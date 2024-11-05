Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,300 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $68.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.